Zendaya & Tom Holland Take A Stroll At King Henry's Palace During Intimate Date

CLIP04/08/23

Zendaya and Tom Holland had a royally perfect date. The pair took a stroll through King Henry VIII's Hampton Court Palace in London with historian Tracy Borman. The historian took to Twitter to share pics from the couple's outing and to gush over her time with the couple. "I've had some special moments at the Hampton Court Palace, but this has to count as one of the best ever: exploring Hampton Court after hours with @TomHolland1996 [and] @Zendaya," Tracy tweeted on April 7.

