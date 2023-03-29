Main Content

Zendaya & Tom Holland Enjoy Date Night In Rare New Pic Together

It was date night out for Zendaya and Tom Holland! The pair were photographed at London restaurant Jamavar - and they brought their fashion A-game. The restaurant's executive chef Surender Mohan shared a pic of himself posing with the two inside the Indian restaurant on Instagram. For their outing, Zendaya wore a gray slip dress underneath a camel-colored coat, while her boyfriend, wore a striped sweater and beanie.

