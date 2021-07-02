Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Zendaya & Tom Holland Confirm Their Relationship With Passionate Kiss

CLIP07/02/21
Also available on the nbc app

Zendaya and Tom Holland are heating things up this summer! The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” costars were seen sharing a steamy kiss inside a car on Thursday. In the photos obtained by Page Six, the duo was seen engaging in some serious PDA while out in Los Angeles. In one of the pics, Tom is seen grabbing Zendaya’s face as he leans in for a kiss. The pair has been entangled in romance rumors since 2017, when a source confirmed to People that the two were romantically involved. However, the two A-listers denied their romance, insisting in interviews that they were just “friends.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, zendaya, tom holland, Zendaya boyfriend, Tom Holland girlfriend, Zendaya & Tom Holland kiss
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.