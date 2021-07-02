Also available on the nbc app

Zendaya and Tom Holland are heating things up this summer! The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” costars were seen sharing a steamy kiss inside a car on Thursday. In the photos obtained by Page Six, the duo was seen engaging in some serious PDA while out in Los Angeles. In one of the pics, Tom is seen grabbing Zendaya’s face as he leans in for a kiss. The pair has been entangled in romance rumors since 2017, when a source confirmed to People that the two were romantically involved. However, the two A-listers denied their romance, insisting in interviews that they were just “friends.”

Appearing: