Zendaya is officially an Emmy Award winner! The 24-year-old actress made history during the 2020 virtual ceremony, becoming the youngest person to take home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her buzzworthy role in HBO's "Euphoria." She beat out fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Olivia Colman and Laura Linney in the category. The "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star celebrated the achievement at home surrounded by her family and friends as she struggled to hold back tears during her acceptance speech.

