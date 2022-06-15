Megan Fox Shuts Down Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors In Searing Instagram Return
CLIP 02/19/23
Zendaya is setting the record straight! The superstar shut down a fake pregnancy rumor that went viral this week, letting fans know that there's no truth to the gossip that she and boyfriend Tom Holland are expecting their first child. "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter," she began, lamenting how often false speculation pops up on social media. "Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly," she added.