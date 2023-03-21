Main Content

Zendaya Shows Love For Boyfriend Tom Holland By Wearing His Initials On Her Ring

Zendaya seems to be keeping Tom Holland with her wherever she goes! The "Euphoria" star was spotted wearing a gold signet ring on her index finger that appears to have her boyfriend's initials engraved on it. On Monday, the 26-year-old's nail artist, Marina Dobyk, shared an up-close look at Zendaya's latest pale pink manicure on Instagram and included a peek at her special jewelry, which eagle-eyed fans believe is emblazoned with "T-H."

