Zendaya seems to be keeping Tom Holland with her wherever she goes! The "Euphoria" star was spotted wearing a gold signet ring on her index finger that appears to have her boyfriend's initials engraved on it. On Monday, the 26-year-old's nail artist, Marina Dobyk, shared an up-close look at Zendaya's latest pale pink manicure on Instagram and included a peek at her special jewelry, which eagle-eyed fans believe is emblazoned with "T-H."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight