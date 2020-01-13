Zendaya Says Breastplate For Daring Critics' Choice Look Was Molded To Her Body

Also available on the NBC app

Zendaya made jaws drop when she stepped on the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in a daring, metallic pink Tom Ford breastplate and a matching skirt. The "Euphoria" star told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that was love at first sight when she and her stylist spotted the outfit. "They were actually able to mold it to my body so it fits me right, which is really, really cool. So it's actually very comfortable!" she gushed. The Best Actress in a Drama Series nominee also expressed her gratitude for getting to be a part of "Euphoria" and her excitement for getting back to work on Season 2.

