Zendaya is all about inclusivity! The “Euphoria” star recently chatted with Vanity Fair for the 27th annual “Hollywood” issue, where she was asked, “What is the quality you most like in a man?” The 24-year-old quickly rephrased the question saying, “Most like in a person, how about that?” before sharing her answer. Fans were loving the moment and shared their reactions in the comments.

