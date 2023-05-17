Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway were knockouts at the Bulgari high jewelry event in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. The three leading ladies are faces of the brand and stunned in beautiful necklaces as they posed together with Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin. Zendaya looks dazzling in a low-cut off the shoulder curve hugging black dress with a mermaid train. Anne Hathaway sizzled in a sequined gold and silver dress with thigh high cutout. And who could forget about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who wowed in a deep red ensemble!

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight