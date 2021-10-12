Also available on the nbc app

Zendaya is getting real about what it's like being on set with Tom Holland. "I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well," she told InStyle. The pair have long been rumored to date but have maintained that they are just friends. "He's a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable," she said of her co-star.

