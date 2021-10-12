Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Zendaya Praises Tom Holland: 'He's A Fun Time. Very Charismatic'

CLIP10/12/21
Also available on the nbc app

Zendaya is getting real about what it's like being on set with Tom Holland. "I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well," she told InStyle. The pair have long been rumored to date but have maintained that they are just friends. "He's a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable," she said of her co-star.

Appearing:
Tags: zendaya, tom holland, Spiderman, instyle, romance
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.