Also available on the nbc app

Zendaya is gushing over her Spider-Man! The 25-year-old shared a heartwarming message to her co-star turned real life love, Tom Holland, on Wednesday ahead of the release of their latest film. Zendaya shared a pair of photos of Tom, one of him as a toddler dressed up as the iconic comic book hero, and another of the actor living out his dream of being Peter Parker on the set of the movie. "My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing," she wrote.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution