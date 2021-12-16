Main Content

Zendaya Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Tom Holland Ahead Of 'Spider-Man' Release: 'I'm So Proud Of You'

Zendaya is gushing over her Spider-Man! The 25-year-old shared a heartwarming message to her co-star turned real life love, Tom Holland, on Wednesday ahead of the release of their latest film. Zendaya shared a pair of photos of Tom, one of him as a toddler dressed up as the iconic comic book hero, and another of the actor living out his dream of being Peter Parker on the set of the movie. "My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing," she wrote.

Tags: zendaya, tom holland, peter parker, spider man, spider man no way home, Marvel, tomdaya
