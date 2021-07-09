Also available on the nbc app

Zendaya feels lucky to be able to give back and spread some love to young fans. When asked about her heartwarming experiences visiting children’s hospitals with Tom Holland and her "Spider-Man" family, the "Space Jam: A New Legacy" actress gushed to Access Hollywood, "We have the coolest job, and that is to bring joy to people, and if I can be a little bit a part of that in someone who needs it, especially in a tough moment in their life, I just feel incredibly grateful to be there. … And the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get to see the real Spider-Man showing up and flipping in their room? It's really, really special." Zendaya also opened up about taking on the reimagined role of Lola Bunny and the similarities she shares with the iconic character! Plus, she reflected on the "Crazy in Love"-inspired dress she wore to the 2021 BET Awards: "If there's one thing I'mma do, I'mma stan Beyoncé!" "Space Jam: A New Legacy" hits theaters and begins streaming on HBO Max on July 16.

