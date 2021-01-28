Also available on the nbc app

Zendaya is getting Oscars buzz for her performance in "Malcolm & Marie," and it was just six years ago that she made her first appearance at the Academy Awards! "I had no business being there," she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans of the 2015 event. "I was with an agent. They had an extra ticket and I got to go, and I kind of snuck a little bit onto that red carpet – because I got my hair done, and I was like, 'Listen, you're going to see this hair tonight!'" Plus, Zendaya and her "Malcolm & Marie" co-star John David Washington share memories from set and reflect on how they built up such great onscreen chemistry. "Malcolm & Marie" begins streaming Feb. 5 on Netflix.

