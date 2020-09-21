Main Content

Zendaya In ‘Euphoric’ State After History-Making Emmy Win For ‘Euphoria’

CLIP09/21/20

Zendaya made history as the youngest lead actress to win the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria.” The 24-year-old spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles following her win, “I’m in this euphoric state, if you will. I don’t know how to feel. I’m very lucky that I can spend this time and be here with all of my family. I think that was the most exciting part was hearing their reaction. Just to have that support and love around me is really really special.”

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.