Zendaya made history as the youngest lead actress to win the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria.” The 24-year-old spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles following her win, “I’m in this euphoric state, if you will. I don’t know how to feel. I’m very lucky that I can spend this time and be here with all of my family. I think that was the most exciting part was hearing their reaction. Just to have that support and love around me is really really special.”

