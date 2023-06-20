Things are getting a bit steamy for Zendaya in her new movie! The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers" just dropped and it teases a rather sexy love triangle involving Zendaya's character and Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist's two characters. The movie tells the story of former tennis pro Tashi (Zendaya) and her husband Art (Faist) reunion with a former tennis rival and her old flame Patrick (O' Connor). "Challengers" hits theaters September 15.

