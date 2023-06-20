Main Content

Zendaya Has Steamy Love Triangle With Josh O'Connor & Mike Faist In New 'Challengers' Trailer

CLIP06/20/23

Things are getting a bit steamy for Zendaya in her new movie! The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers" just dropped and it teases a rather sexy love triangle involving Zendaya's character and Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist's two characters. The movie tells the story of former tennis pro Tashi (Zendaya) and her husband Art (Faist) reunion with a former tennis rival and her old flame Patrick (O' Connor). "Challengers" hits theaters September 15.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: zendaya, movie, new movie, movies, trailer, new trailer, trailer movie, zendaya movie trailer
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.