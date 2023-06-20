Kourtney Kardashian Poses With Addison Rae In Matching Pink Bikinis & Shows Off Growing Baby Bump
CLIP 07/04/23
Main Content
Things are getting a bit steamy for Zendaya in her new movie! The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers" just dropped and it teases a rather sexy love triangle involving Zendaya's character and Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist's two characters. The movie tells the story of former tennis pro Tashi (Zendaya) and her husband Art (Faist) reunion with a former tennis rival and her old flame Patrick (O' Connor). "Challengers" hits theaters September 15.