Zendaya keeps breaking records! On Monday, the 26-year-old actress made history, again, at the 2022 Emmy Awards when she became the youngest person to win the Best Actress in a Drama Series award twice! She snagged the golden lady for a second time for her for work in the hit HBO series “Euphoria.” In her acceptance speech, she expressed her love for fans of the show and her character, Rue, who battles a drug problem.

NR S2022 E0 5 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight