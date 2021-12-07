Also available on the nbc app

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon spoke with Access Hollywood about their highly-anticipated upcoming film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The cast also talk about their height difference, and Tom's comments cause Zendaya to crack up with laughter. Zendaya also reveals how when she first met Tom at the audition for the first film, she didn't think she'd get cast because she was "too tall." "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is in theaters on Dec. 17.

