Zendaya is always dressed to impress! The "Euphoria" star and Tommy Hilfiger, who collaborated on a collection that recently debuted at New York Fashion Week, chatted with Access Hollywood's Lilliana Vazquez about some of her most iconic style moments of all time. Zendaya explained the vision behind her groundbreaking, light-up Cinderella gown at the 2019 Met Gala and revealed how she pulled together the perfect Aaliyah costume for Halloween back in 2013. Plus, the fashion maven gushes over the "magical" butterfly gown she wore to the Australian premiere of "The Greatest Showman."

