Zendaya And Tom Holland Twin In New York Rangers Jerseys On Rare Public Date Night At Hockey Game

CLIP02/18/22
On Thursday night, Zendaya and Tom Holland proudly wore matching jerseys on a rare public date night at a New York Rangers game! The "Euphoria" star had Tom's last name on the back of her jersey, and the Marvel star had "Zendaya" on his. Their night out comes amid a busy week for the couple: Tom's new movie "Uncharted" hit theaters on Friday, and Zendaya is the star of Valentino's new spring campaign.

