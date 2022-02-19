Also available on the nbc app

On Thursday night, Zendaya and Tom Holland proudly wore matching jerseys on a rare public date night at a New York Rangers game! The "Euphoria" star had Tom's last name on the back of her jersey, and the Marvel star had "Zendaya" on his. Their night out comes amid a busy week for the couple: Tom's new movie "Uncharted" hit theaters on Friday, and Zendaya is the star of Valentino's new spring campaign.

