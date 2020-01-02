Also available on the NBC app

Robin Williams may be gone but his legacy and iconic roles are well-remembered by many—including his daughter Zelda. The 30-year-old posted a video where she played the popular Instagram filter that matches the user to a random Disney character, and in a twist of fate got her father’s famous character of the Genie from “Aladdin.” Robin Williams may be gone, but his memory can still put a smile on his daughter’s face.

