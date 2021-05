Also available on the nbc app

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid engaged? A lot of fans think there might be wedding bells in their future after the singer dropped his new album "Nobody Is Listening." In the song "When Love’s Around," the One Direction alum sings, "But I need you in my life / Yeah, you could be my wife for real / Only takes a woman / To show you what it means to love."

Appearing: