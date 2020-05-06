Also available on the nbc app

Is Zayn Malik ready to tie the knot with pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid? The "Pillowtalk" singer appeared to hint at an engagement or upcoming proposal when he revealed a seemingly new tattoo on his left forearm featuring the words from Kahlil Gibran's poem "On Marriage," which is a popular reading at wedding ceremonies. The snap of Zayn's cryptic ink was shared by George The Jeweler, who sent the soon-to-be parents a matching pair of evil eye bracelets to celebrate their exciting baby news. "Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!!" he posted.

