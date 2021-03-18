Also available on the nbc app

Zayn Malik loves being a girl dad! The 29-year-old singer opened up about what life as a new parent is like to iHeart Radio’s "Valentine in the Morning" since he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together back in September. "She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure," he shared.

Appearing: