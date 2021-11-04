Also available on the nbc app

Zayn Malik has reportedly been dropped by his record label, according to multiple reports. According to a new report from the New York Post, the singer was dropped by RCA after his third album "Nobody Is Listening" didn't chart as well as expected. Other outlets also report he has been dropped from the label. "Zayn feels like life is out to get him. He genuinely finds it hard to deal with the level of fame he had, and that comes out as if he’s ungrateful and arrogant. If he was a bit more open about talking about his issues, I think that people would warm to him," a music executive who has worked with Zayn told the Post. This news comes after he was charged with four criminal counts of harassment that stemmed from a feud with his ex-partner Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda, but he has pleaded no contest to all charges.

