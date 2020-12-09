Also available on the nbc app

There's another royal baby on the way! Buckingham Palace has confirmed Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, is expecting her third child with husband Mike Tindall. "Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted," a spokesperson said. The couple is already parents to two daughters, 6-year-old Mia Grace and 2-year-old Lena Elizabeth. While their previous pregnancies were formally announced by the palace, the soon-to-be father of three broke from tradition by revealing the happy news on "The Good, The Bad & the Rugby" podcast. He even confessed to hoping for a boy this time around!

