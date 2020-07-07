Also available on the NBC app

Zachary Quinto talks with Access Daily's Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about the physical transformation he underwent to play a terrifying vampire in Season 2 of AMC's "NOS4A2" and looks back at his iconic role from NBC's "Heroes." Plus, Zachary opens up about finding River, a German Shepherd mix he found on the streets of Los Angeles. Finally, the actor talks about partnering with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh for an initiative encouraging kids and their parents to write letters about how they are feeling about this moment in history. “Heroes” is coming to NBC’s streaming platform Peacock, which launches on July 15.

Appearing: