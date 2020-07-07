Main Content

Zach Braff Reveals Nick Cordero's 'Tragic' Final Moments Before His Death: 'He Just Deteriorated'

Nick Cordero's memory will forever live on in the hearts and minds of his loved ones, including his friend Zach Braff. Zach dedicated his latest episode of his hit podcast "Fake Doctors, Real Friends" to the late Broadway star, and shared a few details about the Broadway star's final moments. "Just for clarity’s sake, he didn’t have COVID-19 anymore. What COVID did to Nick is what it does to a lot of people, it comes in and wreaks havoc on your body. Then it leaves and you don’t have it anymore, but you’re left with what the doctors called ‘lungs that look like Swiss cheese,'" he shared.

