Nick Cordero may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. The late star’s wife Amanda Kloots penned a heartbreaking message to her husband on the one-month anniversary of his tragic passing. “Dear Nick, it’s been one month since you’ve been gone. I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more,” Amanda wrote in part. The actor’s close friend Zach Braff also commemorated the late star with a black-and-white tattoo of Nick’s likeness.

