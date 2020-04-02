Also available on the NBC app

Zach Braff and Donald Faison have been best friends for so long, they’re even watching the same shows while in separate self-quarantines! The “Scrubs” stars join Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles for an #AccessAtHome interview via Zoom where the two share how they’ve been coping with so much at-home time. Donald tells Sibley that the new Netflix hit “Tiger King” singlehandedly saved date nights with his wife, while Zach can’t get enough of the “Tiger King” memes. And it all started when they met at a bar nearly two decades ago! The friends also share that their podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald” will provide new insight into their old hit sitcom while also honoring the medical community.

