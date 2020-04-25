Also available on the NBC app

Zach Braff and Donald Faison joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez For “Access Daily,” which is recording the show remotely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The “Scrubs” stars revealed why they felt like they were naked all the time while shooting the hit sitcom. The duo have a new podcast titled, “Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald.” Donald explained, “On ‘Scrubs’ the guys were just as much nude as the women on the show.” Zach added, “More nude.” “I spent a lot of time, pretty much when my wardrobe was just a sock,” Donald said. “We both had to manage how to rock a sock,” Zach said.

