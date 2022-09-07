Main Content

Zac Efron Reveals He 'Fell Into A Pretty Bad Depression' After Extreme 'Baywatch' Training

CLIP09/07/22

Zac Efron's bod was rock hard in the 2017 hit "Baywatch," but he's not interested in looking like that ever again. In a new interview with Men's Health, the 34-year-old looked back on bulking up for the blockbuster, admitting that the look is just not really attainable. "There's just too little water in the skin, it's fake; it looks CGI'd. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve," he shared.

