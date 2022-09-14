Main Content

Zac Efron On Perfecting Accent For ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ & Struggling With Insomnia

Zac Efron and director Peter Farrelly spoke with Access Hollywood about their new film, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” and Zac opened up about playing Chickie Donohue in the movie and perfecting his accent for the film. Zac also shares about why he recently opened up about struggling with insomnia and depression as well as how he stays off social media. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is out on Sept. 30 in select theaters and on Apple TV+.

