Zac Efron is changing things up in the love department! The heartthrob and his Olympic swimmer girlfriend, Sarah Bro, have went their separate ways after less than a year of dating, according to US Weekly. "The relationship just wasn't working out. She came back to L.A., and it never got going again," a source told the mag. But Zac has reportedly rekindled his romance with actress Halston Sage! There was speculation that the actors were dating back in April 2014 after they starred alongside each other in the comedy, “Neighbors.”

