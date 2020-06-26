Also available on the nbc app

Zac Efron is learning to be a better consumer. In the new trailer for Netflix's travel show "Down to Earth With Zac Efron," the "Hairspray" star joins wellness expert Darin Olien as they jet around they travel the globe to investigate the ways people are taking action toward a sustainable future. In the course of their journey, Zac and Darin visit France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, Costa Rica, and more to talk with green pioneers. "Down to Earth with Zac Efron" premieres July 10 on Netflix.

