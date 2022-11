Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong are so excited for their new movie, "Firestarter." The duo spoke with Access Hollywood and Zac opened up about playing a dad for the first time onscreen. Ryan also reveals that she spoke with Drew Barrymore, who starred in the original film back in 1984. "Firestarter" releases in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Friday, May 13, 2022.

