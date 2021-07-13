Mission accepted! Zac Efron and his brother Dylan went to great lengths to make sure their grandpa could enjoy a day out with his family. Zac and Dylan had a blast executing their detailed and suspenseful escape plan to make sure they got Grandpa out of his retirement home undetected. The patriarch clearly loved playing hooky with his famous grandsons, from sipping soda on a joyride to watching the Euro Cup on TV – which Dylan revealed was the main inspiration behind their scheme!

