Main Content

Zac Efron & Brother Dylan ‘Bust’ Grandpa Out Of Retirement Home To Watch Euro 2020

CLIP07/12/21

Mission accepted! Zac Efron and his brother Dylan went to great lengths to make sure their grandpa could enjoy a day out with his family. Zac and Dylan had a blast executing their detailed and suspenseful escape plan to make sure they got Grandpa out of his retirement home undetected. The patriarch clearly loved playing hooky with his famous grandsons, from sipping soda on a joyride to watching the Euro Cup on TV – which Dylan revealed was the main inspiration behind their scheme!

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Zac Efron, Zac efron brother, Zac Efron Dylan, Dylan Efron, zac efron grandpa, celebrity brothers
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.