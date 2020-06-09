Also available on the NBC app

Yvette Nicole Brown joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to chat about her new game show "The Big Fib," which is available to stream on Disney+ now. Yvette got candid about the Black Lives Matter movement and explained why the "fight is out of black peoples' hands." The actress also gushed about her love for Dolly Parton and confessed that she once mildly stalked the icon in order to meet her. Plus, the star chatted about her new animated series "Crossing Swords," which starts streaming on Hulu June 12.

