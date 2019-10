Also available on the NBC app

Yvette Nicole Brown has a new pal! The actress adorably chats about her new "baby" with Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover. Yvette shares why she just had to adopt a puppy from the new "Lady and The Tramp" remake. Plus, the star opens up about her new movie "Always A Bridesmaid," and she shares why marriage isn't for everyone.

