YouTubers Kristin & Marcus Johns Hit By Car While Biking: ‘Jesus Saved Us’

CLIP05/14/20
YouTubers Kristin and Marcus Johns are opening up about a traumatic experience. The social media influencers shared updates from the hospital about being hit by a car while they were out biking together in a horrific accident that left them with serious injuries. Kristin got tearful as she revealed that she needed surgery after her femur bone snapped in half. She explained that she needed to have a metal rod permanently inserted into her leg. The YouTuber credits Jesus for saving her and her husband’s lives. Marcus also spoke out saying he thinks the car hit them intentionally after allegedly fleeing a crime scene during a burglary.

