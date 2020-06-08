Also available on the NBC app

Trevi Moran is speaking her truth. The YouTuber and former "X Factor" contestant came out as a transgender woman in a candid video posted to her channel during Pride Month. "I've dealt with this feeling my feeling my entire life and I know that I'm a woman deep down inside," she said. "It's just a feeling you know." The 21-year-old singer also revealed that she has been taking hormones for the past two months to transition. "I'm going through a lot right now, all just because I want to be me and self-express myself," she explained.

