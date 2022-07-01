Minecraft YouTuber, Technoblade, has died at the age of 23. The content creator, who garnered more than 11 million subscribers on YouTube, announced his own death on Thursday with an emotional posthumous letter read by his dad, after a year-long battle with stage 4 cancer. "Hello everyone, Technoblade here, if you're watching this, I am dead," his dad said while reading his letter. Although he never confirmed what type of cancer he was battling, Alex raised funds for sarcoma charities.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight