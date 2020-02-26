Also available on the NBC app

Body positive YouTuber Sierra Schultzzie recently chatted with Access Hollywood in a wide-ranging interview, where she revealed why she chose to publicly call out Jake Paul for a now-deleted tweet of his that read, “anxiety is created by you.” She explained why she called for him to delete the tweet. Sierra also revealed which creators she’d love to collaborate with, saying she’d love to work with Shane Dawson, Alisha Marie and more! The 24-year-old, who boasts over a million YouTube subscribers, also offered up advice to fans who aren’t feeling so great.

Appearing: