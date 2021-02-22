Also available on the nbc app

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino revealed on Sunday that she was removing her breast implants after more than a decade. “New year, new me! After 13 years with breast augmentation I have decided to get my implants removed,” she wrote in part alongside a snap of herself at the hospital on her Instagram. The 35-year-old later shared that her surgery went successfully, showing a photo of herself giving a thumbs up after surgery. “Surgery was a success! I’m so happy about going all natural! While I don’t regret getting augmentation 13 years ago, I’m at a place in life where I’m just as happy without them! They even took my natural fat cells and filled in the missing volume,” Rosanna shared on her Instagram.

