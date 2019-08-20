Main Content

YouTuber PewDiePie Marries Longtime Love Marzia Bisognin: 'I'm The Happiest I Can Be'

08/20/19

YouTube superstar PewDiePie is officially off the market! The viral star, also known as Felix Kjellberg tied the knot with his longtime love and former beauty vlogger Marzia Bisognin. The internet celeb shared the happy news on Twitter, writing, "We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be. I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman." Marzia also shared her new hubby’s enthusiasm writing on Instagram “After exactly 8 years since met. We celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family.”

