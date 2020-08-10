Also available on the NBC app

YouTube beauty guru NikkieTutorials, aka Nikkie de Jager, revealed on Instagram that she and her fiancé Dylan were robbed at gunpoint in the home in the Netherlands. “Earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gun point at our own home. Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we’re okay. Mentally it’s a whole other story. I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are ‘okay’ and safe. Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself,” she wrote.

