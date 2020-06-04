Also available on the nbc app

Authorities have launched an investigation into the welfare and whereabouts of YouTuber Myka Stauffer's former adopted son Huxley a week after she and husband James Stauffer announced their decision to permanently place the 5-year-old boy with another family. A spokesperson for the Delaware Sheriff's Office told Buzzfeed News that they have been working with several other agencies to investigate the case, though authorities have confirmed that the child is "not missing." Myka and James revealed tons of backlash online following the revelation that Huxley was living in a new home that would better serve his needs. The couple adopted him from China in 2017 when he was 2 years old.

Appearing: