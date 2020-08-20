Also available on the nbc app

Brittani Boren Leach is reaching out to fans in a difficult time. The YouTube star shared gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from her followers after tearfully opening up about the emotions she has been feeling ahead of late son Crew's first birthday and the 1-year anniversary of his death on Christmas Day. "I knew that this time was going to be really hard," she said. "I'm just afraid that it's going to be like this all the way up until Christmas, that I live with such dread for the dates to come and I can't even live my life in the present."

