Brittani Boren Leach and her family are experiencing an unimaginable loss. The YouTuber's infant son, Crew, passed away days after being found unresponsive on Christmas. Brittani informed Instagram followers on Dec. 29 that she and husband Jeff had made the difficult decision to donate the 3-month-old's organs in the hopes that their tragedy could become a miracle for other babies in need.

