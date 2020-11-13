Also available on the nbc app

Brittani Boren Leach and her husband Jeff Leach have welcomed a baby boy! The YouTube star shared photos from the hospital showing off her precious little one writing, “Cole Dean Leach Arrived at 8:33am, 7lb 1oz, 19” long and perfect in every way. When they placed him in my arms it was a feeling I could never describe.” The 29-year-old continued, mentioning her son Crew, who tragically passed away when he was found unresponsive while napping on Christmas day. “Big brother Crew sure outdid himself, and no doubt is smiling ear to ear in Heaven. Welcome to the world Baby Cole, you have NO idea how much you’re loved,” she concluded.

