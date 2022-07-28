Main Content

YouTube Star PewDiePie Apologizes For Mocking Deaf TikToker After Backlash: 'Honest Mistake, My Bad'

07/28/22

YouTuber PewDiePie is addressing some recent backlash against him. The 32-year-old video creator, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, posted a video to his channel of reactions to viral videos on TikTok, in which he appeared to mock a deaf user. The reaction clip featured TikToker Scarlet May, who told a story while also signing it, and showing off her long nail manicure. PewDiePie mocked her and responded to the criticism in the comments of the video. "Had no clue she was deaf," he wrote.

